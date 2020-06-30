SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainual ranked #1 Best Standard Operating Procedures Software and Training Management Software, part of G2's Summer 2020 Market Report. Released on June 23, the report determines the world's best software companies and products based on data from over one million authentic, verified customer reviews.
Quarterly, G2 releases an updated Market Report. This report considers reviews written and published before June 2, 2020. These reviews — each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy — spanned across 77,381 software products worldwide.
Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, Trainual is honored to be recognized as the best in two industry categories, ranked by user satisfaction, popularity, and ease of use. Trainual was also recognized in the top 10 in two other categories - Knowledge Management and Corporate LMS. This is an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement and continued support of its user-base.
"Customer reviews mean the world to us at Trainual," said Chris Ronzio, founder and CEO of Trainual. "We're so grateful for all the users who take time out of their busy days to share their experience with us. They know we take their words to heart and act on them as we build a product to continue serving their needs. They are how we earned our spots on this report and why we continue to do what we do here."
Here are some recent reviews from Trainual users:
- "The best modern software for company handbooks, training, and standardizing the way you do things!"
- "Simple, powerful, and backed by outstanding customer service."
- "Great product that is easy to use and has proven to be an invaluable resource."
Trainual plans start at as little as $99 a month and include up to 25 employees. To learn more about Trainual and start your 7-day trial, visit trainual.com.
Criteria: Reports were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on the methodology is available upon request.
About Trainual:
Trainual is a leading online training platform that helps growing businesses organize the chaos of onboarding and training. The company is on a mission to make business easier by providing a simple, affordable solution for every size business to easily create interactive training manuals, build scalable processes, and test employee knowledge. In two years, Trainual has scaled to serve more than 50,000 users in over 100 countries. To learn more, visit trainual.com or download the app directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Trainual Media Contact:
Becky Winter
(602)550-4914
becky@trainual.com
Trainual.com