(PRNewsfoto/TraitWare, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/TraitWare, Inc.)

 By TraitWare, Inc.

RENO, Nev., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TraitWare, providing "passwordless," Native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) combined for simple secure login, today announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit and a Type 2 audit is currently underway.

Independent validation of security controls is imperative for customers in highly regulated industries.

Conducted by Eide Bailly LLP, a leading North Dakota-based certified public accounting and business advisory firm, the audit affirms that TraitWare's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 1 standards for security.

As more and more enterprise resources reside in the Cloud and are accessed via remote devices, the need for trust and transparency in cybersecurity is also on the rise. Independent validation of security controls is imperative for customers in highly regulated industries.

TraitWare's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of critical internal controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. These requirements and controls include best practices from a mature and proactive cybersecurity perspective, giving clients and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class Identity and Access Management/Passwordless MFA solution.

"Earning a Type 2 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to establish and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance of our solutions and for our customers," said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare.

About TraitWare

TraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, and plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, and misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, call (530) 264-7661, or email contact@traitware.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Perry

elizabeth.perry@traitware.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traitware-completes-its-soc-2-type-1-certification-301232650.html

SOURCE TraitWare, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.