CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company's Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.
Having nearly twenty years of experience in leading technology roles, Wieland brings proven success in the development and implementation of technological plans, including hotelier telecommunications, wireless networking and digital security. Previously, Wieland served as Chief Technical Officer of Tantus Networks, Innflux and Cloud5 Communications.
"TraknProtect's unrelenting focus on innovative solutions to improve work and safety conditions in the hospitality, health care, and senior living markets is admirable and a cause I'm thrilled to contribute my background in hospitality and technology product development experience to deliver a world-class solution." said Wieland.
Wieland began his career in IT technology as the owner and CTO of Tantus Networks. Upon transitioning to hospitality, Wieland began offering his expertise to the innovative field of hospitality technology. In this industry, he has pioneered the implementation of new technology offerings for growing hospitality providers, including the development and implementation of leading cloud-based communication services for hoteliers. Wieland also serves on the board of Directors for RIVS, Inc., bringing additional experience in the successful advisement of growing technology companies.
"We are very excited to have Chris join the TraknProtect Board of Advisors. Chris's broad technical expertise in networking and security, along with his experience and insights in hospitality technology offerings are a valuable addition to TraknProtect as we continue to innovative and expand our technology platform. We look forward to working with Chris in this next phase of TraknProtect's growth and development," said Tim Hansen, TraknProtect Chief Technology Officer.
For more information about the comprehensive range of TraknProtect's solutions please visit http://www.traknprotect.com.
Company Contact:
John Hanus
+1 (773) 943-7939
About TraknProtect
TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit http://www.traknprotect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
###
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
SOURCE TraknProtect