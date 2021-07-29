CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TraknProtect is now a certified OnWatch™ Advocate after training 100% of its company employees on how to recognize and report sex trafficking through the survivor-led and informed OnWatch™ education platform.
Introduced nationally last year by Safe House Project and the Malouf Foundation, OnWatch™ is a virtual, anti-trafficking training service available for free at IAmOnWatch.org. Through true survivor experiences, industry experts explain the key indicators of trafficking, as well as how users can support a survivor's path to freedom.
"The heartbeat of TraknProtect is to keep people safe. Every day our team is working alongside the hospitality industry, a critical sector for preventing sex trafficking, to keep people safe while traveling. When we learned about Safe House Project's work with the hospitality industry to eradicate sex trafficking, it was a natural fit. We want our people to be part of the solution to end trafficking not only in the hospitality sector, but across America. We are proud to say that TraknProtect is OnWatch™ to spot, report, and prevent trafficking," said Parminder Batra, CEO & Founder of TraknProtect.
OnWatch™ Executive Director Brittany Dunn said, "Over the years we have been proud to partner with TraknProtect, and now we're excited to officially recognize TraknProtect as a certified OnWatch™ Advocate."
Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project adds, "The hospitality industry has a critical role to play in helping disrupt trafficking on their property, keep patrons safe, and report suspected trafficking. When everyone is OnWatch™ where they live, work, and play, it helps us increase victim identification above 1%, but more importantly education is key to helping prevent trafficking."
Sex trafficking is a hard issue, but it is a solvable issue. Take the OnWatch™ training today, so you can be part of the movement to end trafficking in America.
About OnWatch™
Launched in 2020 by Safe House Project and the Malouf Foundation, OnWatch™ is a survivor-led and informed education platform that empowers people to spot, report, and prevent trafficking in the United States. A registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, OnWatch™ is dedicated to raising survivor identification above the one percent average from 2018 and supporting survivors on their healing journey. To date, OnWatch™ has trained thousands of individuals nationwide, which has led to a marked increase in survivor identification. The Malouf Foundation and Safe House Project were united by the shared belief that survivors should have the strongest voice in combating trafficking. To learn more about OnWatch™ or to take the free training, visit IAmOnWatch.org.
About Safe House Project
Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against domestic child sex trafficking. As registered 501(c)3, the organization focuses on increasing victim identification above 1 percent through survivor-informed training, supporting victims in their escape, and increasing the number of restorative care opportunities for child trafficking victims. Since 2018, the organization has provided training to tens of thousands of individuals, leading to marked increase in victim identification, provided escape and emergency services to more than 165 victims, and increased restorative care opportunities by more than 174%. Learn more about Safe House Project at http://www.safehouseproject.org.
About TraknProtect
TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit https://www.traknprotect.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
