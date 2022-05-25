Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the release of a new training course, LGBTQ+ Inclusion, to help organization's foster more inclusive workplaces in which LGBTQ+ employees feel included and respected.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the release of a new training course, LGBTQ+ Inclusion, to help organization's foster more inclusive workplaces in which LGBTQ+ employees feel included and respected.
While progress has been made in raising awareness of the benefits of a more diverse and inclusive workplace, many LGBTQ+ employees experience negative interactions that, if left unchecked, can undermine diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, affect engagement, team productivity and turnover, and lead to harassing and discriminatory behaviors.
"Our new LGBTQ+ Inclusion course supports an organization's diversity, equity and inclusion program with practical guidance on how and why it's important to treat everyone with respect, dignity and fairness and inspire all employees to bring their authentic selves to work," said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant.
LGBTQ+ Inclusion (15-min.) features short video interviews, common questions and recent data about the workplace issues and challenges of LGBTQ+ employees. The course also covers LGBTQ+ terminology, how to avoid assumptions and stereotypes and different ways to support and be an ally to LGBTQ+ co-workers and colleagues.
LGBTQ+ Inclusion is part of Traliant's Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Suite.
About Traliant
Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant. We are helping thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked No. 234 on Inc.'s 2021 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 88 on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
