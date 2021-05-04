MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course, Recognizing and Preventing Phishing Attacks. The interactive training prepares employees and managers to spot and avoid common tactics used by cyber criminals to 'lure and hook' targets into providing sensitive information or downloading malicious software. Phishing attacks and other cyber crimes have been on the rise since the global pandemic and shift to remote work.
"As part of an effective cyber security program, phishing training is a proactive way to keep employees on alert for suspicious emails, calls and texts and avoid the serious damage that data breaches cause organizations every year," said Andrew Rawson, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Traliant. "Combating cyber threats and keeping data and systems secure is the responsibility of everyone in the organization."
Traliant's online phishing training focuses on raising awareness of the different types of phishing scams, the risks they pose and how to respond to and report phishing attempts. Bite-sized episodes with interactive simulations and practice scenarios prepare employees to spot red flags and avoid mistakes that can lead to costly data breaches.
Mobile‑optimized for 24/7 access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
