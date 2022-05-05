Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new training suite to help healthcare organizations in their efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Designed for healthcare employees and managers, Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Suite for Healthcare covers a range of DEI-related topics, including unconscious bias, microaggressions and cultural competency and humility.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new training suite to help healthcare organizations in their efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Designed for healthcare employees and managers, Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Suite for Healthcare covers a range of DEI-related topics, including unconscious bias, microaggressions and cultural competency and humility.
"Our DEI Suite for Healthcare provides an engaging and effective way for healthcare organizations to foster respectful, inclusive behaviors and create a work environment where diverse ideas and experiences are welcome, and collaboration, productivity and innovation can thrive," said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant.
Traliant's Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Suite for Healthcare includes the following courses:
- Workplace Diversity, Inclusion & Sensitivity in Healthcare explains core DEI concepts and provides practical steps for choosing inclusive actions.
- Unconscious Bias in Healthcare covers common types of bias, with examples and strategies to help employees and managers recognize and prevent personal biases from interfering with workplace decisions and interactions.
- Microaggressions in the Workplace in Healthcare explains what microaggressions are, the negative effects these subtle comments, actions and gestures can have on others, and provides constructive ways to respond to microaggressions.
- Cultural Competency & Humility in Healthcare focuses on appreciation and empathy for the experiences and cultures of coworkers and others they engage with.
- Religion, Spirituality & Beliefs in Healthcare provides an overview of the positive benefits of a workplace that values inclusion and welcomes employees' different religions and beliefs, along with practical tips for providing reasonable accommodations for spiritual expression. This course is available in separate versions for employees and managers.
Mobilize-optimized for any device, Traliant's behavior-based training keeps learners engaged with brief, interactive episodes, realistic video scenarios, viewer email and tweets, and a variety of challenges and knowledge checks.
Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and are easily customized to reflect an organization's workplace and workforce.
