MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course for employees and managers on handling personal information under the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The GDPR has global reach and can apply to any organization that collects or processes the personal data of residents or citizens of the European Union/European Economic Area. The GDPR requires organizations to train their employees on how to properly handle personal data and avoid data breaches.
"With consumers wanting more control and protection of their personal information, GDPR compliance training is one of the essentials of an effective data privacy and information security compliance program," said Andrew Rawson, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Traliant.
Traliant's online GDPR training provides an overview of the requirements and responsibilities of organizations and individuals who handle the personal information of residents across the European Economic Area. Employees learn how this global law applies to their daily work and its impact on an organization's procedures and operations through interactive episodes that explore different aspects of collecting and using personal data.
Mobile‑optimized for 24/7 access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
