MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new addition to its HR/compliance training library, Creating a Respectful Remote Workplace. This new online course is designed to help organizations promote a safe, respectful and harassment-free remote work culture in the COVID-19 era.
"As more organizations offer remote or hybrid work options, employees need to understand that workplace policies, laws and standards for behavior apply when they aren't onsite," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder. "This course focuses on how to create a respectful, inclusive workplace for employees and managers, who play a critical role in maintaining a successful remote work culture."
Tralaint's Creating A Respectful Remote Workplace course is available in two versions, for employees (10 min) and managers (15 min). A video host guides learners through different remote work challenges, covering harassment, bystander intervention, work/life boundaries, video conferencing and information security risks, among other topics. The managers' version includes additional content on managing remote workers. Creating A Respectful Remote Workplace complements Traliant's full-length training on Preventing Discrimination and Harassment.
Mobile‑optimized for access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
