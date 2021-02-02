MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced two new additions to its legal and compliance course library — Modern Slavery in Supply Chains and Supplier Code of Conduct.
The exploitation of labor is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in many industries, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact has heightened the risk of children and adults becoming victims of modern slavery and human trafficking.
"Our new training courses are among the proactive measures that organizations can take to raise awareness of human trafficking, end the practice of modern day slavery and ensure suppliers operate in an ethically responsible way," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder.
For more information, please visit Traliant at: Modern Slavery in Supply Chains and Supplier Code of Conduct Training
Modern Slavery in Supply Chains - This course is designed for employees in procurement and other areas, who need to manage the risks of forced labor in global supply chains. The course explores the different types of modern slavery and focuses on raising employee awareness of their responsibility to recognize red flags and report their concerns.
Supplier Code of Conduct - This course is designed for companies to provide to their vendors to reinforce their written Supplier Code of Conduct and ensure suppliers can meet their contractual obligations. It explains the standards and expectations for ethical behavior in all business activities, including labor, health and safety and the environment.
Traliant's training solutions are mobile‑optimized for access on any device. Courses can be translated into 100+ languages and customized to reflect an organization's policies, branding, culture and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
