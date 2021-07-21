MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course, Recognizing and Preventing Human Trafficking. The interactive course is designed to raise awareness of this global crime that impacts many different industries and includes sex trafficking, forced labor, domestic servitude and the commercial sexual exploitation of children.
In 2019, 11,500 cases of human trafficking were reported by the US human trafficking hotline — representing only a fraction of this vastly underreported human rights violation that takes place in cities, suburbs and rural areas and has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Implementing human trafficking awareness training is one of the essential measures that organizations can take to ensure employees know how to spot the signs of trafficking and report suspicion activities through the appropriate channels," said Andrew Rawson, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Traliant.
This interactive eLearning course familiarizes employees with the complex issue of human trafficking and what individuals and organizations can do to identify and help stop it. A video host guides learners through brief episodes that explore human trafficking in clear terms, with real-world examples, and viewer emails and tweets that address common questions and myths.
For organizations in the hotel and lodging industry, Traliant offers Human Trafficking Training for Hotels, an online course for hotel employees that complies with state training requirements in California, Connecticut and Illinois.
Mobile‑optimized for 24/7 access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
