MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course on the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards or PCI DSS. Annual PCI DSS awareness training is required by the PCI Security Standards Council for anyone who handles credit, debit and prepaid cards.
"PCI DSS training is an essential step in protecting cardholder data and preventing fraud which can result in costly fines and losing the ability to accept payment cards," said Andrew Rawson, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Traliant.
To learn more, please visit Traliant at: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) Awareness Training
Traliant's PCI DSS awareness training provides a practical overview of the PCI DSS standards, principles and best practices for protecting cardholder data, spotting fraud and reporting potential problems. Bite-sized episodes with interactive challenges address common questions and situations involving payment cards and sensitive personal and financial data.
Mobile‑optimized for access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
Media Contact
Carole Walters, Traliant, 973-413-0625, carole.walters@traliant.com
SOURCE Traliant