MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced it has been recognized on Inc. magazine's annual list of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Traliant is ranked No. 234 overall and No. 29 in the software industry category.
This is the first time that Traliant has been named to Inc.'s prestigious national list of the most successful privately-held companies in the US. In March, the company ranked No. 22 on Inc.'s regional list of the fastest-growing California-based private companies.
"We are incredibly honored to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list," said John Arendes, Traliant CEO. "This award is a tribute to the innovative mindset and laser focus on results and excellence that our teams provide to customers and partners every day."
"This milestone achievement is truly a team effort and reflects our company culture, where people are empowered to bring their whole selves to work and take pride in creating products and services that exceed expectations," said Andrew Rawson, Traliant Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer.
Founded in 2016, Traliant has become the trusted compliance training partner of more than 6,000 organizations across industries and geographies. The company's award-winning online compliance training is designed to raise awareness, inspire positive behavior and foster a respectful, inclusive workplace culture.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 234 on Inc. magazine's 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com.
