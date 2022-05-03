Market leaders create powerful partnership to help owners better serve customers
ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transaction Services announced today that the robust TRX payment processing technology has been selected by KwickPOS to be integrated into their market-leading restaurant management solution. With the benefits of this partnership, dining patrons will now enjoy the most efficient ordering and secure payment process in the marketplace.
"We are delighted that our solution will now be featured in such a robust restaurant POS solution," remarked Scott Martin, CEO of Transaction Services. "More importantly, we are very excited about partnering with such a strong leadership team at KwickPOS as we feel fortunate to be part of their go-to-market strategy in achieving their vision for their solutions."
"Transaction Services meets the functionality and payment requirements we were seeking with a partner for our restaurant solution. From an efficient, highly secure processing to a robust reporting dashboard, the TRX platform delivers a best-in-class experience for our mutual customers," remarked Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS. "Our team has been very impressed with the capabilities and the deep experience that Transaction Solutions brings to our partnership."
Transaction Services is a leading provider in payments, with many decades of experience serving our customers from their headquarters in Atlanta and offices in New Jersey and Colorado. The core platform is engineered to be technologically efficient and equally secure in handling all aspects of the payments cycle, while also delivering quick insights into transaction activity via their reporting dashboard and other tools.
KwickPOS is a cloud-based and on-premise point-of-sale (POS) solution designed to help restaurants, salons, retailers, and other businesses manage operations across multiple locations. The platform comes with a centralized dashboard, which enables managers to handle payments, online orders, sales, back office, inventory, and more.
Media Contact
Michael Cirino, Transaction Services, 1 888-933-8797, marketing@trxservices.com
Mark McComb, KwickPOS, 832-626-2630, markmccomb@kwickpos.com
SOURCE Transaction Services