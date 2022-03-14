CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard also is exhibiting at the conference. Transcard will be showcasing its suite of embedded payment solutions that enable banks, businesses, and Fintechs of all sizes to use a single platform to make, manage, and receive any type of payment, sent through any payment rail (including real-time), and originating from any bank account. By managing all payments from a single platform, users can instantly see the status of all payments, access key metrics, and search historical payment data.
The speed of payments is accelerating, driven by technological advances and regulatory enablers that are transforming transactions. From frictionless payments that use digital architecture, to embedded payments that originate from non-financial merchants, faster payments are now core to treasury. The emergence of faster payments can help multinationals and other businesses optimize their liquidity.
"The successful rollout of faster payments in the United States provides treasurers with a powerful new tool for managing liquidity," Bloh said. "Real-time payments are helping treasurers achieve real-time intraday visibility into their company's cash positions and greater insights into liquidity. Yet the reach of these technological advances is not universal. This panel will show treasurers how to leverage real-time payments to make informed and timely cash and investment decisions."
A representative of BNY Mellon also will participate in the panel discussion.
Global Treasury Americas West is scheduled for March 16 to 18 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. The event will bring together treasurers from the world's fastest-growing companies for three days of in-depth discussions on how to meet the challenges of today's business environment. Sessions will cover topics such as treasury technology, liquidity management, and team building.
The panel will be held on March 16 from 3 to 3:45 p.m.
About Transcard
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, Fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard offers a groundbreaking suite of embedded payment solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, business-to-consumer (B2C) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, account-to-account (A2A), and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, no-touch reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and over 200 banks trust us with their payments.
Learn more at http://www.transcard.com.
Media Contact
Christina Ervin, Transcard, +1 4238056392, Christina.ervin@transcard.com
SOURCE Transcard