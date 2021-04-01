CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by strong growth in revenues and profitability, global payments technology provider Transcard announced that the company expanded its staff by more than 15 employees this quarter, including five individuals who are serving in leadership roles.
During the quarter, Transcard achieved over 90 percent year-over-year (YOY) growth. This tremendous growth in revenues and profitability were the direct result of steady demand for the company's business-to-consumer (B2C) payments solution and greater adoption of the company's business-to-business (B2B) payments solutions. The company also successfully launched its account-to-account (A2A) payments solution, an innovative cloud-enabled platform that digitally connects buyers and suppliers through their enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications and banks, eliminating friction across the commerce lifecycle.
Transcard hired more than 15 employees during the quarter, including five senior managers:
- Rick Barkley, Executive Vice President of Engineering
Barkley is a seasoned software engineer and entrepreneur. He comes to Transcard from Cloudsnap, an Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) company that he founded to integrate ERPs and other applications. Barkley previously worked for Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP). Barkely will lead Transcard's efforts to deliver hyper-connected solutions that eliminate payments and information silos as well as friction in the commerce lifecycle.
- Alton Ingram, Senior Vice President of IT Infrastructure
Ingram previously served five years in the United States Marine Corps, where his occupational specialty was cyber networks, and he achieved the rank of sergeant/E-5. Ingram is leading Transcard's efforts to fully leverage the cloud in its solutions.
- Jennifer Wang, Executive Vice President of Product & Innovation
Wang has extensive experience in payments, blockchain and Fintech. She previously worked at Mastercard. Prior to Mastercard, Wang assisted the digital transformation and growth acceleration initiatives of clients and partners in private equity and innovation strategy.
- Mac Goeltz, Director of Enterprise Audit
Goeltz brings more than 12 years of audit experience to his role at Transcard. Prior to working at Transcard, Goeltz spent 15 years at Unum Group, a Fortune 500 insurance company. He also has experience in the accounting and mortgage industries.
- Kevin Beavers, Senior Vice President of Operations
A proven team leader, Beavers was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army upon graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Beavers earned his Combat Action Badge during his second tour in Operation Enduring Freedom, where he directed soldiers on a split-based deployment operating in three countries.
"These leaders bring tremendous experience and expertise as we build on the strong momentum for our payments solutions," said Transcard President Chris Fuller. "They share Transcard's unwavering commitment to innovation and to the success of our customers and business partners. I am confident that they will play a crucial role in helping Transcard shape the future of payments technology."
