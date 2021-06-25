CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard, a payment technology leader, announced the launch of AccelUp, an accelerator program for minority owned start-ups in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
AccelUp will select up to 10 minority owned start-ups each year to receive a $15,000 non-dilutive loan.
Start-ups selected for AccelUp will have access to Transcard's resources and assets, including its office space in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Additionally, the AccelUp team can draw upon Transcard's unique expertise its finance and technology to provide start-ups with a diverse approach to structuring future projects and initiatives.
Transcard hopes that providing AccelUp members with mentorship, resources and a collaborative workspace will help the start-ups build their business and network within the community.
"We are crazy about entrepreneurship," Transcard president Chris Fuller said. "AccelUp is an opportunity for us to invest our time and resources to help entrepreneurs in our community."
Over time, Transcard will expand AccelUp beyond minority owned start-ups to include give-back initiatives in mentorship, business development, and networking. Transcard also plans to leverage its professional resources across the U.S. and Eastern Europe to support entrepreneurs worldwide.
AccelUp will begin accepting member applications in early July.
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry.
