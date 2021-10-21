CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMART Hub is a SaaS-based solution that can be embedded within any legacy software or enterprise resource planning (ERP) application. SMART Hub enables users to instantly initiate or schedule single or mass payments of any type to suppliers and individuals from within the familiar screens of their legacy applications with just a few mouse clicks. By providing a single platform for managing all digital payments, SMART Hub extends the functionality of legacy software and ERP applications.
SMART Hub supports payments of any type (including ACH, RTP, virtual card, and Mastercard Send), using any payment rail (including real-time payment rails), from any originating bank account. Real-time graphical dashboards display pending, in-process, and completed payments. And historical payment information can be effortlessly queried using intuitive search criteria.
SMART Hub also is pre-integrated with Transcard's suite of embedded solutions for making and receiving business-to-business and business-to-consumer payments. Transcard's SMART Disburse makes it easy to pay suppliers and individuals in cases where documents must be sent to the payee for review, a digital signature is required, or the business doesn't have payment details for the payee. Transcard's SMART Collect provides a platform for presenting bills to customers, collecting digital signatures, and facilitating payment via RTP Request for Payment, rapid merchant settlement, and other payment methods. And Transcard's SMART Exchange is an account-to-account (A2A) solution that uses Mastercard's BPS framework to facilitate the digital exchange of payments and rich remittance information directly between the ERPs and banks of trading partners, eliminating the need for manual payables and receivables processes. SMART Disburse, SMART Collect and SMART Exchange can be accessed from the SMART Hub graphical dashboard when enabled.
"Managing payments to suppliers and individuals is a major burden on most businesses. Finance teams waste lots of time rekeying data, logging into multiple portals, manually reconciling bank statements, and responding to endless telephone calls and e-mails from suppliers and individuals about where things stand in the process," stated Transcard CEO Greg Bloh. "SMART Hub provides a single solution for managing and controlling business-to-business and business-to-consumer payments of any type, from within the familiar screens of a company's legacy software or ERP."
About Transcard
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, FinTechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that many fortune 500 businesses and banks trust Transcard with their payments.
Learn more at http://www.transcard.com.
