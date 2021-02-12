CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard (https://www.transcard.com), a global leader in payments technology, announced today that it will partner with the Meyer Shank Racing team and sponsor Helio Castroneves during the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville.
Transcard will use its partnership with Meyer Shank Racing during the Nashville event to actively market the company's position as a leading global provider of solutions that help businesses, consumers, banks, and financial technology providers accelerate payments and related data.
Transcard's logo will be prominently featured on Castroneves' IndyCar. Castroneves and the Meyer Shank Racing team also will visit Transcard's headquarters in Chattanooga, TN, at the end of July.
The Music City Grand Prix is expected to be one of the largest events on the IndyCar calendar this year. The new 2.17-mile track features the first-ever motorsports course to cross a major body of water as competitors will race across 556 yards of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge. The event is expected to deliver a wide range of entertainment beyond the street racing, making for a three-day celebration of music, food and fan culture that is unique to Nashville.
"Transcard is pleased to partner with Meyer Shank Racing and racing legend Helio Castroneves during the Music City Grand Prix. As a Chattanooga-based company, it means a lot to be a part of this inaugural event in Nashville," said Transcard President Chris Fuller. "The attributes of a great driver like Helio – speed, control and strong results – are what Transcard brings to every transaction, whether it's for a business, consumer, bank or fintech. By partnering with Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves, we hope to introduce Transcard's payment solutions to a broader audience."
Castroneves will aim to add to his record of street racing success during the Music City Grand Prix.
"I'm so excited to be racing in Nashville," said Castroneves. "It will be the first street course that I've competed on since 2017, but I really love street courses. They bring a certain type of excitement that not many other tracks can do. And I couldn't be happier to do this with Transcard on the No. 06. The Meyer Shank Racing crew and I will do everything to get the Transcard Honda on the top of the podium at the end of the weekend."
Castroneves is slated to compete in six NTT INDYCAR Series races with Meyer Shank Racing this season onboard the No. 06 MSR Honda IndyCar, starting with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Castroneves will return to action for MSR in the Music City Grand Prix (August 8), the August Indianapolis Motor Speedway event (Aug. 14), the Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 12), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Sept. 19) and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sept. 26).
About Transcard
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust Transcard with their payments.
Learn more at http://www.transcard.com.
