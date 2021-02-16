OWATONNA, Minn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcend Engagement is pleased to announce the additions of Aaron Meyers and Michael Gassett to their organization. As General Manager, Meyers will lead the organization's sales and marketing initiatives along with managing day-to-day operations. As Account Representative, Gassett will manage and provide exceptional customer service to the company's growing customer base.
Meyers most recently worked full-time for the Minnesota Army National Guard and has 20 years of senior sales leadership with one of the most decorated recruiting organizations in the country, has nationally recognized accomplishments, and recently completed his MBA at Texas A&M's A.R. Sanchez Jr. School of Business. His previous positions included Regional Sales/Recruiting Manager in Southern Minnesota, Battalion Senior Sales Operations Manager in Minneapolis, and he was the 34th Infantry Division's Civil Military Operations Liaison Officer and Special Projects NCO at the United States Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
"I am proud to represent an organization that is a thought leader in the engagement community and offers modern solutions to synchronizing the workplace," Meyers says. "Having served something greater than myself the past 20 years, I understand that people are our greatest assets. My guarantee to all our stakeholders is that they will receive superior service, solution-oriented products, and professional representation on my behalf."
Gassett comes to Transcend Engagement from Black Forest Ltd. where he was the customer service specialist for the past year. Prior to that, he spent the previous 10 years providing extraordinary customer service for Jostens.
"We are excited to bring two great additions on to our team. As our company continues to grow, we know how important it is to ensure our team members possess a passion for our mission: helping clients build a culture of engagement," said CEO Bob Randall. "With Aaron and Michael, we are poised to meet and exceed customer expectations as we roll out several new products and onboard new customers this year."
A leader in improving employee engagement for its clients Transcend provides leading-edge, cloud-based engagement solutions in the areas of award/recognition, mobile communication portals, performance management systems, survey tools, employee development, and online company stores. Transcend Engagement LLC is headquartered in Owatonna, MN, and serves clients across North America. Visit our website at https://www.transcendengagement.com/.
