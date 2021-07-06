TOKYO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules. This announcement expands on transcosmos' work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules in Japan. Membership in this partner program module enables transcosmos to deliver IT ouotsourcing services with Now Platform, which may include sales of Now Platform, resale of products or services, and operate Now Platform in a managed service capacity on behalf of clients.
transcosmos combines expertise in IT operations management services that has been built by serving more than 300 clients to date with the ServiceNow platform, and will offer IT smart sourcing services, its end-to-end services that cover all IT-related processes.
With this All-in-One service that covers from the upstream to downstream of IT-related tasks, transcosmos enables clients to optimize its costs, saving about 30% in three years.
transcosmos is now promoting Digital BPO®, its BPO services that merge its operational excellence with digital.
Leveraging the partner programs provided by highly specialized companies in various operational fields, transcosmos will continue to provide each individual client with services that best match their needs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
