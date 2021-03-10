TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. and transcosmos online communications inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Hiroshi Kaizuka) are proud to announce that the two companies offered an additional feature of "KANAMETO," a Digital Transformation (DX) tool powered by LINE, to Munakata city, Fukuoka prefecture (City Mayer: Misako Izu) on March 1, 2021. With the new feature, the two companies assist Munakata city in delivering disaster prevention/disaster information in a diversified and multiplexed way by using the city's LINE official account.
Munakata city released "Munakata City LINE Official Account (Account name: Munakata City)" on October 1, 2020, and deployed "KANAMETO" to the account. Since then, the city has been offering a chatbot service for its citizens to solve their questions about waste disposal rules, fire and disaster prevention, and education/parenting, as well as delivering segmented messages on various information including disaster prevention, events, tourism, moving to and settling in the city.
Using the "Disaster prevention email connected solution" by "KANAMETO," Munakata city connected its existing "Munakata City Urgent Information Communication System" to its LINE official account on March 1, 2021. With the new solution in place, the city can now communicate the city's disaster prevention/disaster information to "friends" registered to "Munakata City LINE Official Account" swiftly and accurately.
Munakata city's urgent information communication system is a system that delivers a range of disaster prevention/disaster information as well as urgent notices from the city via emails and faxes in real time. The information includes weather warnings for heavy rain, typhoons and earthquakes that may cause a disaster, and evacuation advisories at the times of disasters. The city has added the new solution in order to deliver the latest disaster prevention/disaster information accurately to as many citizens as possible because "access to emergency information" and "initial response" are matters of life or death when a disaster hits.
Munakata city has been disseminating disaster prevention/disaster information to its citizens via emails and other means through the urgent information communication system after the city deployed the system in April 2011. Recently, however, LINE - the communication platform that is steadily increasing its users - has become one of the social infrastructures, and the government is pushing municipalities to diversify and multiplex ways to deliver disaster prevention/disaster information. Against this backdrop, there is a growing demand for disseminating such information swiftly and accurately via LINE, the communication tool with a high utilization ratio among citizens. To meet the demand, Munakata city has deployed the "Disaster prevention email connected solution" to its LINE official account that the city has been operating with KANAMETO's standard features. The newly added solution enables Munakata city to deliver the same information sent from the system via LINE messages immediately to its citizens.
The solution also helps the city reduce the operational workload of its staff as the solution can automatically transfer the necessary messages to the city's LINE official account from the urgent information communication system. With the aims of helping municipalities communicate actively with their citizens, and creating a town where their citizens can live safely and comfortably, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to assist them in driving their initiatives for further utilizing LINE.
"KANAMETO" is a LINE-powered DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LINE Corporation and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. Equipped with a questionnaire feature, KANAMETO enables businesses to deliver segmented messages based on user attributes collected via this feature in addition to a chatbot feature for having one-on-one chat communication with multiple LINE users simultaneously. By adding a new feature to integrate KANAMETO with Salesforce Service Cloud in October 2019, it became easier to visualize customer service performance and to perform analysis to increase productivity. Moreover, in May 2020, transcosmos online communications launched a reporting feature specifically designed for local governments through which their citizens can report issues they have found related to public road and park conditions.
About transcosmos online communications inc.
transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation. In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. transcosmos online communications aims to deliver diverse solutions and services that build a better and stronger relationship between businesses and users through leveraging LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities. The company's ultimate vision is to make their communication platform a new de facto standard for communication between businesses and users. In September, 2017, transcosmos online communications released "KANAMETO," its proprietary segmented messaging tool compatible with LINE Official Accounts. Visit us here (Japanese only): https://transcosmos-online.com/
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
