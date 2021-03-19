TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has formed the first and the most powerful strategic collaboration of its kind with Yext (NYSE: YEXT; Yext Japan K.K.: Chairman: Eiji Uda), the Answers Search Company, to increase the sales of the Japanese version of Yext Answers.
Yext Answers is an innovative search-as-a-service platform powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology. It puts direct, actionable answers to consumers' queries on a company's website, so that businesses can drive conversions right on the search results page, reduce support costs, and gain new customer insights.
With the aim of boosting clients' customer experience (CX), transcosmos provides various services with the largest scale of framework in Japan including customer services, ad delivery, and website development and operations. In particular, transcosmos has been promoting businesses to implement chat and on-site self-service solutions in addition to call services so that they can optimize communication with consumers, as well as providing consumers with greater convenience.
By working strategically with Yext to accelerate the expansion of Answers in Japan, transcosmos will enable businesses to deliver an easy-to-understand, user-friendly search experience on their websites. Ultimately, transcosmos helps companies boost CX comprehensively by enhancing the level of customer support service, increasing ad conversion rate, and reducing website exit rate with a focus on user sentiment and behavior. Enabling consumers to obtain the information they need quickly and efficiently is particularly beneficial for businesses, as it will lead to reduced incoming calls to call centers, thereby reducing support costs.
To drive the adoption of Yext Answers, transcosmos and Yext plan to form a joint team consisting of 20 sales and implementation support members. By delivering the new search experience to as many businesses and organizations as possible, transcosmos will help clients solve their challenges, drive their digital transformation, and achieve a better CX.
About Yext Answers
With the power of knowledge graph and natural language processing (NLP) technology, Yext Answers understands the meaning and intent behind customers' search queries, and delivers direct, actionable answers for a superior, user-friendly search experience. In the U.S., where the product was originally launched in English in 2019 before being introduced in Japanese in 2020, businesses and organizations across industries — from financial services and healthcare to higher education and the public sector — already use Answers to increase conversions, lower support costs, and gain new customer intelligence.
About Yext K.K.
Name: Yext K.K.
Japan office: Toranomon Hills 8F, 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku Tokyo 105-6308 Japan
Representative: Chairman Eiji Uda
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.
Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
