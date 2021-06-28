TOKYO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will beef up its sales team targeting the ASEAN market and the group's global development framework by leveraging the two group companies located in Singapore. With the new names, the two companies will play their respective roles for the group.
- transcosmos international Pte. Ltd., the new sales team designed for the ASEAN market
TRANSCOSMOS SINGAPORE PTE.LTD., the current sales office based in Singapore will be renamed transcosmos international Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Managing Director: Takashi Sube; transcosmos international). The new company will focus on sales activities and managing all contracts covering the entire ASEAN region. Today, transcosmos offers and sells services tailored for each ASEAN nation (Indonesia, Thai, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore) with a network of 19 bases and 7,500 members.
Putting members who know each country inside out including cultures, commercial practices, client needs and consumer trends, transcosmos international will execute sales activities with a particular focus on global companies that operate in ASEAN countries. By adopting best practices from other countries and respecting country-specific circumstances, transcosmos international will suggest and offer the best solutions and services that fit each country.
- TRANSCOSMOS ZERO PTE. LTD., the transcosmos global development base
SOCIAL GEAR PTE LTD (SOCIAL GEAR) has been reborn as TRANSCOSMOS ZERO PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore, Director CEO & CTO: Kei Yamane; transcosmos zero). To date, Social Gear has been developing operation & management systems and ad operations systems designed for Facebook and other social networking services for the Japan and the ASEAN market. As transcosmos zero, the company will assist transcosmos in developing "transcosmos platform" with its development capabilities and knowledge, thereby offering services that help transcosmos group's clients in achieving their business transformation.
The "transcosmos platform" is a collective name for secure Technology for cloud native development (development standards + development platform + operational platform) and People with global capabilities (quality assurance team + development team + operations team).
The DX market continues to expand as COVID-19 accelerates the move towards digitalization. Against this backdrop, transcosmos considers it imperative for the company to build a framework that enables it to develop its services and systems internally. Under this belief, transcosmos is driving its effort for standardizing the group's system development & operations processes and reinforcing its development & operations team. As Japan faces an increasing shortage in IT talent, transcosmos zero will build an insourcing team in the ASEAN region, a market that shows further growth potential.
transcosmos's original goal has been to deliver highly valuable services by uniting people with technology through "scheme." That is the very reason why we put "people&technology" in our brand logo. "People" refers to highly-skilled professionals who can offer considerate services that meet and exceed client expectations, whilst "technology" means the world's cutting-edge technologies that enable us to deliver value to our clients. transcosmos will continue to provide clients with high value-added services by combining superior "people" with up-to-date "technology."
