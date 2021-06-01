TOKYO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has built an e-commerce website powered by the e-commerce platform Shopify, for Onward Digital Lab Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Hironobu Mita), a company that operates the D2C apparel brand "ONWARD DD."
Under the brand concept "Clothes not swayed by trends," "ONWARD DD" carries out sustainability initiatives by offering fashion items that last a long time. Being chosen by Onward Digital Lab as its partner, transcosmos has built a Shopify-powered website for the brand including initial settings and apps implementation. Making the most of Shopify's key advantages, namely "low-cost" and "short delivery time," transcosmos has helped the brand launch the website within only 45 days. What's more, leveraging its high "flexibility," another advantage of Shopify, transcosmos continues to further develop the website using templates so that it can serve more brands that Onward Digital Lab plans to add on the website going forward.
"To make a successful brand launch under the COVID-19 crisis, we had to adapt flexibly to the changes in both internal and external business environments. In order to do that, we have taken scalability of the website into consideration so that we can adjust the pre-COVID business concept, start small to reduce risk, and expand the business smoothly as the situation develops," said Jun Takahashi, a director at Onward Digital Lab Co., Ltd. "After considering various options, we judged that Shopify is the right platform for our website, and that transcosmos is the best choice for us to work with based on not only its credible know-how in building Shopify, but also its comprehensive e-commerce services including fulfillment."
"As we have revised our business plan as needed, the time to build the Shopify-based website has become shorter than the original plan. We appreciate transcosmos for very flexible services to make it happen. In addition, although most of our meetings were held remotely, we have worked together smoothly, keeping effective communication.
Following 'ONWARD DD,' we have launched 'IIQUAL' – another brand of ours - on the same website. We plan to add more brands and functions going forward. As we move into the expansion phase of the business, we will need other functions such as logistics, customer support, cross-border services, and more. It is reassuring for us that transcosmos has all those functions. We thank transcosmos for its continued support and partnership with us."
- About Onward Digital Lab Co., Ltd.
Onward Digital Lab focuses on digital-related businesses including e-commerce operations such as "ONWARD CROSSET," digital marketing, IT solutions, and more. Onward Digital Lab aims to build competitive advantages by creating new values and business models, and transforming business processes with the power of digital technologies. At the same time, under its mission of achieving digital transformation, Onward Digital Lab plays a critical role in Onward Holdings Digital Transformation initiative.
Visit Onward Digital Lab official website here (no translation available): https://www.onward-digitallab.co.jp/
- About Shopify Inc.
Founded in 2006, Shopify Inc. is a leading global commerce company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Shopify Inc. makes commerce better for everyone with "Shopify," the multi-channel commerce platform that offers a wide variety of features including design customization, multi-sales channels that are linked to social network services, and back-office functions such as marketing, inventory management, accounting, customer support and more. Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by many brands.
*Visit Shopify here: https://www.shopify.com/
- About transcosmos e-commerce support services
Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos help clients succeed in their e-commerce business.
(About EC-X)
transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client faces.
Visit here for EC-X special website (no translation available): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
