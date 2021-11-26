TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that its BPO Center Nagasaki and BPO Center Nagasaki Chuo, the two centers in Nagasaki city have been certified as a winner of the 2021 Nagasaki City DANJYO IKIIKI KIGYO Award – the Gender-Inclusive, Fulfilling Workplace Award – by Nagasaki city. With this award program, Nagasaki city certifies and awards companies that work on and deliver results in creating a great place to work for all, an initiative which the city is promoting, such as creating a gender-inclusive workplace where everyone can play an active role, promoting a work-life-balance, and implementing systems that are considerate of expectant mothers and new parents.
Under its corporate slogan, Global Digital Transformation Partner, transcosmos believes that it is people, its human assets that enable the company to continuously create added value that drives its business expansion. Under that belief, transcosmos aims to create a workplace where each and every one of its employees can all unleash their full potential and feel rewarded when contributing to its businesses. transcosmos considers that the BPO Center Nagasaki and BPO Center Nagasaki Chuo have been recognized with the award because both centers consider people as their assets, value them, and always ensure and maintain a great workplace for their people. transcosmos will continue to actively carry out initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion, thereby always providing a great place to work for its people.
"We have chosen transcosmos as one of the winners of the Nagasaki City DANJYO IKIIKI Award – the Gender-Inclusive, Fulfilling Workplace Award- for the company's efforts in creating a great workplace for all," Tomihisa Taue, the mayor of Nagasaki city said. "transcosmos has been making a significant contribution to our local economy in many ways including the opening of the BPO Center Nagasaki in 2016 followed by the BPO Center Nagasaki Chuo in 2020. The company has also been employing our local citizens here in Nagasaki, and we expect the award will further ensure securing talent. We wish your continued success as a model workplace where all of your employees actively fulfill their respective roles."
- transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.
transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.
