TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc., is delighted to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, helped its e-commerce clients generate gross merchandizing volume (GMV) of over 1.705 billion yuan (about 30.388 billion yen, converting 1 yuan to 17.825 yen) on TMALL, JD, Douyin and other e-commerce platforms on November 11, China's Double Eleven Shopping Festival with its services. Assisted by transcosmos China, many client brands achieved significant sales growth, and scored a spot in the TMALL Double Eleven Top 10 brands (by revenue).
At midnight on November 12, 2021, TMALL Double Eleven GMV hit 540.3 billion yuan (about 9,631 billion yen), achieving year-over-year growth of 42.1 billion yuan, whilst cumulative order volume of JD.com during Double Eleven surpassed 349.1 billion yuan (about 6,222.8 billion yen), exceeding the same period last year by 77.6 billion yuan (about 1,383.2 billion yen), both hitting record high results. This year, Double Eleven – China's biggest shopping festival – lasted more than 20 days from October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021, fully satisfying shoppers' appetites. With its highly accurate digital marketing strategies, high-quality live streaming, and swift and efficient customer services, transcosmos China assisted its client brands in achieving exponential sales growth.
As large-scale marketing campaigns have taken hold and new types of e-commerce keep emerging in China, live commerce is growing by leaps and bounds in the market as a key approach to acquire new customers and boost conversions. During Double Eleven 2021, shopping fever continued to surge due to increasingly fierce competition among major e-commerce platforms. Against the background, service providers must show their operational capabilities across platforms including capabilities to gain ad resources from the platforms, expand sales channels, grasp on and off-peak periods, select and prepare items, create winning products, and manage live content.
Building on its extensive record of managing the Double Eleven campaign over the years, transcosmos China helped brands expand sales by carrying out marketing initiatives such as offering coupons for discounts, interactive gaming experience, and livestreaming, all at the right time, to the right consumer segments based on its deep understanding of each campaign phase and precise consumer segmentation.
■ Double Eleven Client Case Study ——BANDAI
BANDAI official flagship store, operated by transcosmos China (URL: https://bandai.tmall.com/), marked record high sales during the 2021 Double Eleven online shopping event. transcosmos assisted BANDAI in various marketing initiatives on the TMALL platform such as issuing coupon codes for 30 Super Cards worth 200 yuan each (about 3,565 yen), and 100 Super Cards worth 100 yuan each (about 1,782 yen), and selling China limited products.
■ Double Eleven Client Case Study ——OHSUNNY
During the Double Eleven, transcosmos China's digital marketing team carried out marketing initiatives for OHSUNNY, a sun-protective item brand from the two following perspectives with the aims to attract and acquire new customers, drive number of fans and registered members, enhance customer loyalty, and expand brand awareness particularly for the Fall & Winter category items.
1. Drive brand communication by increasing core user's stickiness to the brand through livestreaming via Taobao live.
2. Activate users and maximize purchase conversion during Double Eleven by mixing multichannel marketing methods and Alimama's new tools includingWanxiangtai, Yinlimofang and other operational tools available on Taobao platform.
With the success of effective digital marketing strategies, transcosmos China contributed to OHSUNNY in making it the top brand in the Apparel & Accessories category during the Double Eleven pre-sale period, and making 580% sales growth, over 200% cumulative customer spend, and more than a 30% ROI growth during the entire Double Eleven campaign compared to the same period last year.
Since transcosmos China launched its operations in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006, the company has continued expanding its business, and now has 10 service bases in 7 cities in China. transcosmos China offers extensive services such as contact center services, new retail services and digital marketing services for over 70 Chinese and global brands. The company launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, household products, home theater/audio equipment, stationery, and more.
With its professional e-commerce operations team, data marketing team, and SCRM management team working as one, transcosmos China will continue to grasp consumer needs in real-time, enable brands to make data-driven business decisions, and offer superior operations services, thereby helping its clients expand their businesses.
