TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos inc., has launched e-commerce store opening and operations services as well as private domain (*1) marketing services on 抖音/Douyin (Douyin).
In June 2021, transcosmos China livestreamed its first marketing video to promote "GOO.N", baby diapers by Daio Paper, a company for which transcosmos China acts as an e-commerce sales agent, casting the top KOL (Key Opinion Leader) on Douyin "企鹅媽媽 (Penguin Ma Ma)," and achieved sales of 2.1 million yuan (approximately 33.6 million yen). Before that, transcosmos China offered BANDAI NAMCO with short movie creation and operation services for the brand's Douryin official account in September 2020. As of December 2021, the company helped BANDAI NAMCO increase its followers to 250,000 in 14 months, succeeding in attracting viewers to the brand's flagship store and expanding online sales.
Given the difficulty in gaining traffic from traditional e-commerce websites and the rise in the "interest e-commerce (*2)," live commerce and the "private domain" have become new styles of e-commerce in the Chinese e-commerce industry. As live commerce has been gaining more and more attention in recent years, brands are joining the market one after another. Today, the success factor for brands to achieve sustainable growth is their ability to deliver not only the traditional e-commerce model, with which "people look for products," but also to deliver interest e-commerce, with which "products find people."
Douyin's financial statements report that its DAU (Daily Active Users) surpassed 600 million in 2020. In its enormous online traffic, brands have spotted an emerging business opportunity in the already matured Chinese e-commerce market. To capture the opportunity, transcosmos China began offering one-stop services in 2020 that cover everything from account opening and operations, content creation, live streaming, product selling, to data analysis.
transcosmos China has a wealth of know-how and a proven record in managing e-commerce, data, consumers and SCRM (Social Customer Relationship Management). By managing users and analyzing their data on a multi-dimensional way, and on multi-channels, brands can best reach their target audiences with their private domain contents. transcosmos China helps brands comprehensively, not only boosting store traffic and the conversion rate, but also increase brand awareness and customer loyalty, and ultimately boosting their overall brand value. The company has already offered various brands in the mom & baby and cosmetics industries with its live commerce services that match each brand's private domain marketing strategies, thus assisting the brands in opening and managing their e-commerce stores, thereby successfully expanding their sales.
transcosmos China will continue to contribute to many more clients in their branding activities and sales expansion, whilst constantly enhancing services building on its proven operational record and competitive strengths.
(*1) Private domain: Brand's own traffic resources.
(*2) Interest e-commerce: The concept proposed by Kang Zeyu, President of DouYin E-Commerce, to stimulate users' potential needs and offer personalized recommendations to users based on their interests, thereby growing business.
■ About transcosmos China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai ad started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.