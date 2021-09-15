TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, was named one of the "2021 Top 10 Recommended Customer Center Professional Outsourcing Brands in China," under the "Customer Care & Management World (CCMWorld) 2021 Editor's Choice; Customer Center Professional Outsourcing & BPO Recommended Brand Ranking" announced on August 24, 2021, by CCMWorld Group (Headquarters: Beijing, China; CEO: Zhao Xi; Website: http://www.ccmw.net/).
The "CCMWorld Editor's Choice" is an annual event where brands are evaluated and awarded recommended brand status by a prestigious independent third party platform in the customer services industry. This year marks the sixth anniversary of the "CCMWorld Editor's Choice of the Year" that began in 2016. As a barometer of the progress achieved by the customer services industry, the award is aimed at contributing to the advancement of China's customer services and related industries, and promoting and sharing success stories achieved in the industries. After going through a three-phase process, namely information gathering, recommendation and screening, the organizing committee and the expert judge panel, which is composed of 10 experts, assessed the nominated brands based on eight criteria, namely, their business management skills, operational management skills, human resources management skills,digital business management skills, business size and coverage, brand awareness, customer value, and innovation management skills, and then finally decided the award winners.
transcosmos China has proven operational records in the contact center and BPO industries, and was named one of the "2021 Top 10 Recommended Customer Center Outsourcing Brands in China" for its success in business intelligence (BI) and digital solutions and work-from-home contact center services.
transcosmos China secures business continuity and flexibility by offering work-from-home/remote work solutions built on its cloud contact centers and cloud desktops. In addition, the company assists clients in discovering consumer insights and business opportunities by visualizing data with its BI systems, and provides clients with industry trend analysis reports and customer profiles using the "5A's" diagnostics centered on customer experience. Furthermore, transcosmos China is working on maximizing the customer lifetime value (LTV) such as expanding customer spend.
As a global BPO services player, transcosmos will continue to help clients optimize costs and expand sales by offering high-quality, high-value operational excellence services from the customer experience perspective.
About "Customer Care & Management World (CCMWorld)" magazine
"CCMWorld" is a members-only industry-specific magazine issued by CCMWorld Group. The monthly magazine contains theoretical studies and the latest trend in the contact center, customer management, data-driven marketing and service outsourcing industries. First issued in 2003, CCMWorld magazine has issued more than 200 volumes.
About CCMWorld Group
Founded in 2002, CCMWorld Group has been driving the progress of the Chinese contact center industry as a third party industrial research and development organization. CCMWorld Group puts particular focus on customer management research and offers omni-directional, multidimensional and integrated services including media, publishing, authentication, research, training, meeting and screening. Based on such services, CCMWorld Group provides the latest information about the related industries and services that support such industries.
Visit here for more information: http://www.ccmw.net/
transcosmos history in China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
