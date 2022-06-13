With its extensive e-commerce operations services record, helps brands grow business on Douyin
TOKYO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary has received a 2022 Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin) E-Commerce Brand Operations Services Partner certification.
2022 Douyin E-Commerce Brand Operations Services Partner Certificate
Under the Douyin E-Commerce Brand Operations Services Partner model, service companies are evaluated on their capabilities based on six evaluation standards, namely, "live commerce operations," "store operations," "short-video operations," "Douyin account operations," "ad. placement," and "commitment." Based on the evaluation results, companies displaying superior operational capabilities receive the certification. The selected service partners assist their clients in managing their business on Douyin, offer high-quality content plans and exceptional customer services, and help clients expand sales and boost customer satisfaction and loyalty. Ultimately, the service partners guarantee brands a long-term success in managing their stores in the Douyin ecosystem (*). After going through a rigorous screening process, transcosmos China has earned the service partner certification.
(*) Source: The Douyin E-Commerce Learning Center
transcosmos China launched one-stop live commerce services on Douyin in 2021. Its specialized operations team with expertise offers professional live commerce operations services to brands whilst helping them expand their sales channels, thereby assisting brands in growing their online business in China.
In March 2022, transcosmos China ran a live streaming event casting a top-tier Key Opinion Leader (KOL) on Douyin, achieving roughly more than 130 million yen (7 million yuan) during the event. In addition to conducting various analyses based on the client's objective and expected results, transcosmos China assigned the best KOL to make the most of the campaign, developed and ran a unique live-streaming trailer, as well as built and carried out an operations strategy. Such well thought out preparation led the event to being a huge success.
With its five core operations capabilities in Douyin services, namely, capabilities in short video content development, product operations, store live streaming, traffic operations and user segment operations, transcosmos China offers the right solutions tailored to pain points and challenges that each client faces. Ultimately, transcosmos China helps clients identify new business opportunities and continuously create brand values.
*About transcosmos China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Neijiang, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business outsourcing including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.