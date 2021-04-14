TOKYO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China) helped "GOO.N," a baby diapers brand by Daio Paper Corporation (Daio) win the "Breakthrough Brands 2020" award under the "JD Services Partners Award 2020" announced in February 2021, by JD Marketing 360. JD Marketing 360 is a marketing platform under JD.com, one of the leading Chinese e-commerce shopping malls. transcosmos China has been offering its e-commerce operations services for Daio in marketing the company's "GOO.N" brand on JD.com. Recognized for its proactive and effective marketing strategies, and significant sales growth, "GOO.N." was highly recognized by JD Marketing 360 and won the award.
JD Marketing 360, a specialty marketing platform that aims to become "China's best brand-building platform," announced the "JD Services Partners Award 2020" in February, 2021, which is divided into five different categories, namely, Best Partner of the Year, Breakthrough Brand of the Year, Emerging Brand of the Year, Innovation Award of the Year, and Operational Excellence Award of the Year.
"GOO.N," Daio's baby diapers brand that transcosmos China sells on JD.com was named one of the "Breakthrough Brands 2020" for its proactive and effective marketing strategies, and dramatic performance growth achieved in 2020. For "Services Partners Award 2020," JD Marketing 360 named only 40 companies out of several thousand nominees the Breakthrough Brand of the Year.
Under the COVID-19 pandemic, the online shopping environment has been going through a drastic change. Given the situation, companies must transform their business in various aspects in order to appropriately respond to the changing market, and meet consumer needs. As the online distribution partner, transcosmos China can make full use of the "JD Marketing 360" platform and its digital marketing tools, so that the company can leverage the "4E Marketing Model" that consists of "Evolve marketing strategy: Evolve," "Execute marketing plans: Execute," "Evaluate results: Evaluate," and "Enhance marketing techniques: Enhance." Ultimately, transcosmos China delivers omnichannel digital marketing solutions throughout the customer lifecycle from awareness, to interest, to action, to advocacy stage. Moreover, transcosmos China helps brands achieve digital transformation, shifting from online traffic operations to consumer operations. For example, to help brands precisely operate and manage their e-commerce stores, and optimize their marketing strategies, transcosmos China integrates consumer behavior data, performs data mining, and visualizes their buying behavior.
What's more, transcosmos China has both deep insight and the ability to make the most out of analyzing big data on every e-commerce platform that the company offers services for clients. Being a recognized service operator, transcosmos China has earned TMALL Five-star service partner status, Kaola Five-star service partner status and more.
In the future, transcosmos China will continue to strengthen its marketing services on each e-commerce platform to help companies achieve online sales expansion on multiple platforms.
- About transcosmos China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and TIKTOK, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
