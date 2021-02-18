TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has assisted Kyushu Railway Company (Headquarters: Fukuoka, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiko Aoyagi; JR Kyushu) in building an AI chatbot customer support service (auto response) to be implemented on March 10, 2021.
The AI chatbot customer service (auto response) that JR Kyushu plans to implement on March 10 will be available from JR Kyushu customer support webpage (Japanese only: https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/contact/ask.html).
In order to enable JR Kyushu to implement its customer support AI chatbot, transcosmos has analyzed existing customer inquiry data, prepared learning datasets, and built and tuned the AI model for the service. As a platform for automated response services, transcosmos has adopted "BEDORE Conversation," a conversation engine by BEDORE Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director: Yusuke Shimomura; Parent company: PKSHA Technology Inc.). The "BEDORE Conversation," an "auto reply engine" equipped with sophisticated conversation capabilities, recognizes Japanese language that users enter on a website inquiry form, and automatically responds to their inquiries.
Customer support service flow (for illustration purposes only)
1. Click the agent icon shown at the bottom right of the customer support service page.
2. Enter question in the entry field shown at the bottom of the window.
3. You will see the automated response to your question in the window. Chat agent will support you in solving your inquiry when necessary.
With the aim of helping clients make service quality even better and to increase the resolution rate of chat conversation, transcosmos will continue to assist clients in implementing chatbot, and link the service with various databases, chat agent services, and a variety of media. Ultimately, transcosmos will help clients seamlessly communicate with their users more than ever before.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
About BEDORE
BEDORE was established in October 2016, as a subsidiary of PKSHA Technlogy Inc. With the vision to "create software which understands human language," BEDORE provides an all-purpose conversation engine as well as various natural language analytics solutions powered by natural language processing and machine learning technologies. For its exceptional Japanese language recognition ability that accurately understands users' questions, and its dashboard that has become increasingly sophysticated through lengthey practical usage, the conversation engine has gained a high reputation among customers. The conversation engine now empowers many companies, primarily large enterprises. Leveraging natural language processing technology, BEDORE also offers solutions that detect and identify key elements from texts and knowledge support solutions that work in tandem with speech recognition.
