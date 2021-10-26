TOKYO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has added approximately 350 workstations to Kuala Lumpur KLCC, its operations center opened in April 2021 to accommodate business growth in Malaysia. Now, the Kuala Lumpur KLCC has about 600 workstations. transcosmos will provide its operations services in 25 languages in the market with three bases, namely Kuala Lumpur KLCC, Kuala Lumpur KL Central (350 workstations), and Kuala Lumpur Cheras (300 workstations).
Founded in 2014, TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN BHD (Headquarters: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; transcosmos Malaysia) offers various services including contact centers, digital marketing, e-commerce one-stop shop services, and IT outsourcing (ITO) services, not only to the Malaysian local market, but also to the global market by making the most of the multiethnic nature of the country, with its population consisting primarily of Malays, Chinese and Indians. transcosmos Malaysia has increased Kuala Lumpur KLCC workstations by 350, moving its original plan to scale the company to 1,000 employees by the end of fiscal year 2021.
The Kuala Lumpur KLCC offers multilingual operational services for the global market. With the center specifically designed for offering operations services in as many as 25 different languages that transcosmos Malaysia can serve, transcosmos Malaysia will continue to enhance and drive its multilingual services.
Since its foundation in 2014, transcosmos Malaysia has been propelling and expanding its businesses with a focus on digital transformation as shown in its history to date. In 2015, the company formed a capital and business alliance with INTERBASE RESOURCES SDN.BHD, a leading e-commerce mall operator in Malaysia, and launched contact center, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop shop services in 2016. Then in 2017, the company formed a capital and business alliance with a fintech company Soft Space Sdn Bhd. In 2019, transcosmos Malaysia began cross-border e-commerce and in-flight duty-free shopping services that do not require approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and wholesale trade. In addition, the company expanded its scope of services to include IT outsourcing in 2021.
"As the COVID-19 crisis has further sped up digital transformation (DX), and that we have satisfied the demand ahead of others, we have achieved significant growth not only in operations business but also in digital marketing and e-commerce businesses," Toshio Tozaki, Managing Director at transcosmos Malaysia said. "As we move toward the post-COVID world, we will work on resolving challenges that our clients face by making the most of our group-wide intelligence including affiliates, with a focus on digital transformation and Malaysia's unique multiracial characteristics."
■ All three centers received ISO/IEC 27001 certification
transcosmos Malaysia has received ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification, the international standard for an information security management system (ISMS). transcosmos Malaysia will continue to implement and manage ISMS, thereby providing innovative technology and standardized, high-quality services to clients.
[Standard] ISO/IEC 27001: 2013
[Certificate Number] IS 713284
[Certified Office] Transcosmos (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur
Transcosmos (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sunway Velocity, Kuala Lumpur
[Registered Activities] Provision of information security management system for the data and information on the entire operations of the following activities:
Contact Center Services
Digital Marketing Services
Global E-Commerce Services
Admin services (Sales, IT, HR and Finance)
[Registration Date] January 12th, 2020
[Last Revision Date] February 5th, 2021
With a total of 20 bases in ASEAN member countries, namely, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, transcosmos delivers customer support and digital marketing services that meet local business practices and culture, laws, and user needs based on a clear understanding of each market's characteristics. Building on its achievements and support experience on the global stage, transcosmos aims to further expand its business in the ASEAN region.
■ TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA)SDN BHD Overview
Name: TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN BHD (transcosmos Malaysia)
Representative: Managing Director Toshio Tozaki
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Founded: 2014
Number of workstations: 1,250
Business: Contact center services, IT outsourcing, digital marketing, e-commerce one-stop shop services, payment solutions, and retail/wholesale trade
