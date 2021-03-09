TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), a business process outsourcing provider in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is delighted to announce that the company has been named one of the "Kakao's Most Valuable Partners for 2020" by Kakao Corporation (Headquarter: Jeju City, Republic of Korea; Chairman: Kim Beom-su; Kakao). And this marks the fifth consecutive year of winning the award.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Kakao cancelled various events that would otherwise have taken place including a Kakao headquarter tour, seminars, ceremonies, and recreation activities. Instead, only the award ceremony was held in 2020.
At the award ceremony, transcosmos Korea has been named one of the Kakao's Most Valuable Partner for five consecutive years. Through its ten years of partnership with Kakao, transcosmos Korea has been offering Kakao customer support services. In 2017, transcosmos Korea was named an official Kakao Talk Customer Service Dealer and since then, it has been offering customer services via Kakao chat service. In addition, transcosmos Korea was also chosen as an official agency of Kakao Talk chat-based customer services in 2020. As a recognized partner, transcosmos Korea will continue to broaden its partnership with Kakao.
"I am so grateful that transcosmos Korea, a company with a long-standing partnership with Kakao, has been named one of the Kakao's Most Valuable Partners for five years in a row. Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our officers, managers and all employees for their continuous efforts in delivering the best service for clients," said Kwon Sang-chuel, president and COO at transcosmos Korea. "As we aspire to make a leap to become a global company, we will continue to collaborate and grow together with Kakao. Thank you very much."
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
- About transcosmos Korea
transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.
Established: May, 2001
Number of bases: 14
Number of employees: 9,000 (approximate)
URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp
Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmo inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.