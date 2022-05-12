Integrating its IT services and Genesys solutions, transcosmos Korea will offer custom BPO solutions
TOKYO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), its subsidiary and a business process outsourcing provider in the Republic of Korea (South Korea), has signed a partnership agreement with Genesys (Chairman and CEO: Tony Bates), a global leader in the cloud contact center market. Now, transcosmos Korea has become both a Genesys Cloud reseller and an AppFoundry partner.
Genesys Cloud reseller: A partner who resells Genesys solutions to end users.
AppFoundry: A marketplace of solutions that offers a selection of customer service applications, integrations and services.
With the partnership agreement in place, transcosmos Korea has become an official reseller of Genesys Cloud solutions, and will provide system integration services that include pre-implementation consulting, cloud platform development, and post-implementation customer support.
At the same time, as a partner of Genesys's marketplace AppFoundry, transcosmos Korea will develop, sell and deliver programs (APP) that are integrated to Genesys cloud solutions. Going forward, transcosmos Korea will develop and offer Genesys Cloud for PowerFront, integrating Genesys Cloud and PowerFront, the company's custom customer relations management solution (an integrated CRM solution).
Genesys is the leading global contact center solutions company, providing telecommunication software solutions built on cloud, digital and AI technologies to more than 10,000 clients in 100+ countries.
To be a Genesys partner, companies must have basic knowledge about Genesys solutions, and a Digital Badge, which means businesses must maintain a set number of technically certified individuals. With the aim of providing the right services to each individual client, transcosmos Korea will make its members in IT, Consulting and Sales departments obtain Genesys technology certification.
"The unpredictable pandemic has altered the very foundation of our business, and the contact center market is rapidly shifting to cloud from physical locations," Kwon Sang-chuel, President and COO at transcosmos Korea said. "Just recently, we, at transcosmos Korea, have decided to build an AI-powered contact center in Gwangju. And we are actively investing in R&D, as well as in AI talent development so that we can adapt to the changing environment. transcosmos Korea will offer Genesys' cutting-edge cloud solutions and services to clients at a reasonable investment expense to minimize the hurdle for cloud implementation, and ultimately help them build competitive strengths that differentiate themselves from others."
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.