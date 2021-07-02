TOKYO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched the data marketing team that consists of selected members specifically for promoting the use of API connections to comply with the cookie laws and rules. As a first step, the company has released implementation services for the Facebook/Instagram Conversion API.
With this service, transcosmos helps clients build an environment where they can use the conversion API without any access to their own servers, together with a system designed for exporting conversion data. Ultimately, transcosmos provides clients with a system environment that allows them to use conversion API quickly and securely, and helps them optimize Facebook and Instagram ads performance whilst minimizing required resources. With the solutions offered by its new data marketing team that focuses on promoting the use of API connections, transcosmos continues to help clients drive their digital transformation initiatives that meet changing times.
■ About Facebook/Instagram Conversion API implementation services
Given the accelerated move towards tightening cookie tracking (cookies) rules globally that are intended to protect personal information in recent years, it has become harder for businesses to deliver targeted ads. Against this backdrop, Facebook, Inc. has released a new feature called Conversion API (*1) that allows users to measure web data on their servers instead of using third party cookies. The feature is expected to enable users to complement and use alternative data required to optimize ad delivery, thereby achieving the optimum outcome.
However, despite it is generally considered urgent for businesses to implement the conversion API to address the stricter cookie rules and laws, many struggle to implement the API as planned due to technical and resource constrains for system implementation and maintenance.
Recognizing this, transcosmos has released the conversion API implementation services offered by the data marketing team - a team of experts who have acquired know-how in using data through working on ad delivery and website management. transcosmos will provide the system for exporting conversion data, which means that all clients need do is export required data items to the transcosmos system, no need to implement the conversion API on their side.
By offering an environment to use the conversion API quickly and securely, transcosmos enables clients to optimize Facebook and Instagram ads even after they implement cookie rules whilst minimizing system related resources.
▼ Service flow
■ Client
(1) Collect data required to measure conversions on your website and servers.
(2) Convert the collected data items into a csv file.
(3) Export the csv file to the transcosmos server.
■ transcosmos
(4) transcosmos server import the data to a designated platform via conversion API.
In addition to the service described above, the new data marketing team is working on projects including delivering ads that connect data offered by various platformers such as Google and Yahoo! and their own data.
transcosmos has a long-standing history in assisting clients' digital marketing activities. Building on its abundant record and expertise accumulated through serving clients, and the largest ad operations framework in Japan with seven centers and about 500 members for the service, transcosmos will help clients succeed in their various marketing activities in the market where demands for using data continue to grow.
*1: Conversion API
The Conversion API allows advertisers to send web events such as clicks and conversions on Facebook and Instagram ads accumulated on their own servers directly to Facebook. Server events are linked to a pixel and are processed like browser pixel events. This means that server events are used in measurement, reporting, and optimization in in the same way as browser pixel events.
