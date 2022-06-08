Global Digital Transformation Partner for Our Clients
TOKYO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company was recognized as a Noteworthy DX Company 2022 under the Digital Transformation Stock Selection (DX Stock) program by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 7, 2022.
As part of their effort to encourage Japanese companies to strategically utilize IT in order to improve corporate value and fortify competitiveness on a mid- to long-term basis, METI and TSE jointly select DX Stocks each year, i.e. outstanding companies that execute advanced digital transformation (DX) initiatives. In addition, among the selected DX Stocks, companies that have received high overall scores, and ones that carried out noteworthy initiatives are named Noteworthy DX Companies.
transcosmos's origin of business has been "people & technology," which means to deliver highly valuable services by uniting highly-skilled professionals with the world's cutting-edge technology through "scheme." As digital technologies continue to evolve, bringing drastic changes in the business environment, transcosmos set out its corporate vision - Global Digital Transformation Partner - in 2017. Since then, the company has been driving its businesses as a DX company who underpins social infrastructure. As an outsourcing services player, transcosmos has been carrying out the below DX initiatives using service models powered by digital technologies. Highly recognized for its contribution to society in driving DX through such initiatives, transcosmos was named a Noteworthy DX Company METI and TSE.
● Our service model that helps businesses achieve comprehensive DX
Building on digital technologies, transcosmos offers DX services that bring new value and customer experience. Encompassing the entire digital front-end, ranging from ads, websites and web applications, contact centers, e-commerce to social networking services, transcosmos analyzes, manages and visualizes each company's customer communication and sales models as well as their customer behavior comprehensively, and ultimately helps companies achieve their DX (visit here for more details (no translation available): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/dec/)
● BIM services that lead the construction industry DX
With the aim of pushing the use of BIM (Building Information Modeling) – a key factor to achieve construction DX – transcosmos, together with its Group company APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Toshiro Funahashi) offer a shared platform for creating and utilizing BIM data correctly. In addition, the companies also deliver BPO services to help clients manage and make the platform sink into their business operations (visit here for more details (no translation available): https://tobim.net/).
As a Global Digital Transformation Partner who helps clients transform their management and businesses via its digital-powered services, transcosmos will continue to contribute to our society.
Reference
- transcosmos Integrated Report 2021
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/2021/inte20211215.pdf
- METI announces DX Stocks 2022 and Noteworthy DX Companies 2022 (Japanese version)
https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2022/06/20220607001/20220607001.html
- METI List of the DX Stocks 2022 (no translation available)
https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/investment/keiei_meigara/dx_meigara.html
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
