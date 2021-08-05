TOKYO, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is honored to announce that the company was recognized as one of Top 3 APAC Providers in "The Everest Group BPS Top 50™," the ranking of the world's largest third-party providers of Business Process Services (BPS), announced on July, 2021, by the Everest Group.
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. "The Everest Group BPS Top 50™" is a global list of the 50 largest third-party providers, based on their Business Process Services (BPS) revenues (excluding public-sector services) and year-on-year growth.
Top 3 APAC Providers
- TCS
- transcosmos
- NTT Data
As our clients' digital transformation partner, transcosmos offers contact center services, digital marketing services, and BPO services to more than 3,000 companies across a wide range of industry sectors. transcosmos will continue to help our clients expand their sales whilst optimizing costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
