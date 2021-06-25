TOKYO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has ranked No.13 in the world in the 2020 BPO* player listing in the "Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020", Dean Blackmore et al., 08 April 2021 (IT Services, BPO = Business Process Services) issued by Gartner Inc., the world's leading IT research and advisory company headquartered in the U.S.
As a leading company in the BPO market, transcosmos continues to pursue operational excellence to help clients streamline their business operations whilst optimizing costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
