TOKYO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that PT. transcosmos Commerce (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director & CEO: Naoto Osada; transcosmos Commerce), its subsidiary in Indonesia that specializes in e-commerce, has opened a warehouse in the center of Jakarta, Indonesia and launched a dedicated analytics team. transcosmos will enhance its e-commerce business in the Indonesian market that shows further growth potential.
transcosmos Commerce began its operations in November 2018 as an e-commerce enabler targeting the Indonesian market. Since then, as clients' sales partner who connects clients and local consumers, transcosmos Commerce has been helping clients not only in Japan but also across the world succeed in their e-commerce business. One of the distinctive features is that the company runs clients' online flagship stores on behalf of clients as an online retailer, buying and selling clients' products on the top five marketplaces in Indonesia (Shopee, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Lazada, and BliBli). transcosmos Commerce has a proven record in selling various items including CASIO and SEIKO watches and Vitabiotics dietary supplements, helping the brands expand their online sales.
transcosmos Commerce also offers high-quality delivery and logistics services, achieving a 100% on time delivery rate (items delivered on-time divided by the total number of shipments, as a percentage) from January through April on Tokopedia. With the aim of further enhancing its delivery and logistics operations, transcosmos Commerce opened a warehouse in the center of Jakarta in April 2021. The company plans to expand the facility in July so that it can handle large-size products.
In addition, the company formed a team of analytics experts in June 2021. The quality of monthly reports developed by the analysts are highly regarded by clients. Leveraging the results of the analysis, transcosmos Commerce executes marketing initiatives, thereby helping clients expand sales.
With its operations bases in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos ASEAN business offers a variety of localized services including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. Its e-commerce support services tailored for each client based on their phase of globalization and local market strategies help clients expand their businesses in each local market. With the aim of contributing to clients in enhancing brand value and expanding sales, transcosmos will continue to deliver the best services to each country in this fast-changing e-commerce market.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
