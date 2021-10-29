TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company today opens BPO Center Sapporo Odori-Higashi in Sapporo city, Hokkaido. The new center is its 12th base in the city of Sapporo.
Enterprise business transformation continues to accelerate driven by COVID-19 induced changes in the business environment and the use of digital transformation (DX). Under such an environment, transcosmos BPO services are playing a vital role in enabling businesses to strengthen their business foundation, which underpins their success in their business transformation efforts.
Along with the growth of its BPO business, the new BPO Center Sapporo Odori-Higashi will provide services primarily for clients' corporate functions - the core of all businesses - focusing on accounting, HR, and sales administration functions. transcosmos already owns many bases across Japan, and is further expanding its center network throughout the country in order to meet the increasing client demand for decentralizing their operations across multiple centers to ensure BCP. At the same time, transcosmos aims to create job opportunities by increasing its centers in various areas, thereby contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities.
■ BPO Center Sapporo Odori-Higashi Overview
Address: 1-chome, Minami Ichijo Higashi, Chuo-ku, Sapporo city, Hokkaido, Japan
Floor space: 390 tsubo (approximate)
Business start date: October, 2021
Number of new hires: 250 (approximate/plan)
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.