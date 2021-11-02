TOKYO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is proud to announce that the company formed an industry-academia collaboration with Hunan College of Foreign Studies in July, 2021, and opened a Changsha Campus Center. The center began providing contact center services in October, 2021.
As clients' digital transformation partner, transcosmos China places emphasis on talent cultivation, and has been offering services in partnership with schools in order to address spikes in customer contact volumes during large-scale campaigns including Double 11, the biggest shopping festival in China. Based on such experiences, transcosmos China has decided to build a center by utilizing a facility on the Hunan College of Foreign Studies campus.
The Changsha Campus Center, which has opened in the Science and Technology Incubation Building of Hunan College of Foreign Studies, is equipped with various facilities including a contact center with over 400 workstations, 2 training rooms, a meeting room, and an employee cafeteria. To ensure information security, the center has 24/7 security monitoring systems, highly secure networks, and network behavior management systems.
With its "full-time employees + students working part-time" operating model, the Changsha Campus Center will provide diverse customer services such as inbound calls, outbound calls, and online chat for clients in IT, e-commerce and 3C (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics) industries. Most students working part-time major in e-commerce, computer science and cross-border e-commerce, and are allowed to work up to 40 hours per week. Along with paid internships, transcosmos China also offers a career path for students to become a transcosmos China employee after graduation.
Founded in 1993, Hunan College of Foreign Studies is an independent college specializing in foreign languages with 10 faculties and 32 majors. The college built the Science and Technology Incubation Building specifically for industry-academia collaboration with businesses. Industry-academia collaborations enable universities and colleges to offer educational, internship, and job searching opportunities for students whilst allowing businesses to develop and utilize IT talents.
■ About transcosmos China Changsha Campus Center
Founded: August 2021
Number of workstations: 400+
Floor area: 2,000 square meters
Location: Hunan College of Foreign Studies, Wangcheng District, Changsha City, Hunan Province, China
Services: Contact center services including inbound calls, outbound calls, and online chat
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
