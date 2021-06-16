TOKYO , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company opened the Kyushu branch office, relocating and expanding its Fukuoka branch office (5F Nishitetsu-Tenjin Building, 1-13-6, Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka prefecture) on June 14, 2021. By consolidating all sales-related functions into the new office, transcosmos will enhance its service delivery framework for its DX services. At the same time, the company will expand its contact centers located in Kyushu and Okinawa, thereby growing its business in the region.
transcosmos opened its first business office in Fukuoka and Okinawa in 1981 and 1999 respectively. Since then, the company has been growing its business in the area. Today, transcosmos delivers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, e-commerce and BPO at its 20 centers located across the Kyushu and Okinawa region.
As client's DX partner, transcosmos will enhance its services at every customer touchpoint that continues to diversify by building on its expertise in business-to-consumer communication and digital technologies accumulated over many years. In addition, the company will expand the "Marketing Chain Management Center Tenjin" located in the former Fukuoka branch office, and offer contact center services with a total of 6,400 workstations covering the Kyushu and Okinawa region. With this upsized center network, transcosmos aims to help clients deliver a greater customer experience, boost customer loyalty, and expand sales.
■ Kyushu Branch Office Overview
New location: 5F Diamond Building, 1-12-7, Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka 810-0001 Japan
Main phone number: +81-92-726-8311
Main fax number: +81-92-726-8321
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
