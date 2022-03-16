TOKYO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has opened Manila Center 2 located in Quezon City, Metropolitan Manila, its second operations center with 340 workstations in the Philippines.
transcosmos established transcosmos Asia Philippines, Inc. (Headquarters: Metropolitan Malila, the Philippines; President: Hideki Yamashita; transcosmos Philippines) in December, 2013. Since then, transcosmos Philippines has been providing contact center and back-office services as well as website/e-commerce site development & operations services for both global and domestic markets with mainly English-language support.
Now, transcosmos has opened Manila Center 2 to accommodate its growth in the market. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, transcosmos Philippines currently offers its services mainly via a work-at-home model in the Philippines. Yet, the model is not always the best solution due to working conditions and internet connectivity. To solve such challenges and satisfy clients' needs to ensure BCP (Business Continuity Plan), transcosmos has built a flexible service framework by distributing tasks between the existing center, work-from-home and the new Manila Center 2.
■ Manila Center 2 Overview
Location: Quezon City, Metropolitan Manila, the Philippines
Floor space: 1,790 square meters
Number of workstations: 340
Supported languages: English and Filipino
Services: Contact Center and BPO services for both global and domestic markets
■ transcosmos Philippines, Inc. Overview
Name: transcosmos Asia Philippines, Inc.
Representative: President Hideki Yamashita
Location: Metropolitan Manila
Founded: December, 2013
Number of employees: 800 approximate (as of February, 2022)
Business: Contact center services, back-office support services,
and digital platform/tool development & operations services
With its operations bases in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos offers a variety of localized services including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. transcosmos continues to deliver extensive services to both local companies and global companies that plan to expand into local markets, with the aim of assisting them grow sales whilst optimizing costs.
