TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has formed a business process outsourcing (BPO) services partnership designed for HR department with Works Human Intelligence Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director Chief Executive Officer: Tomitaro Anzai; WHI).
The BPO market continues to grow amid the accelerated move for work style reform and digital transformation (DX) among businesses. Business demands for BPO services in HR departments are also on the rise in order to manage a growing workload due to the rapid penetration of teleworking as one of the novel coronavirus infection prevention measures on top of the hiring difficulty as a result of declining working-age population and increased job mobility.
transcosmos has been providing services that help businesses streamline operations in HR and IT departments. "COMPANY" by WHI provides highly versatile "standard features" and it adapts to a wide range of business operational requirements and commercial practice. By designing and building operations according to the relevant models, companies can standardize their operations smoother than ever before. "COMPANY" assists businesses in constantly increasing operational efficiency not only by enabling them to adapt to changes in relevant laws and organizational changes so that they can perform operations in the best possible ways, but also by providing system implementation, training and inquiry support services for systems users.
Under this partnership, the two companies provide BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) by combining "COMPANY," WHI's integrated HR system and BPO services by transcosmos. Through the services, transcosmos and WHI aim to help businesses enhance operational efficiency, focus on high-value operations, hedge against potential business continuity risks caused by external and internal factors, and more.
About Works Human Intelligence Co., Ltd.
Works Human Intelligence (WHI) provides various services related to HR in addition to the development, sales and support of "COMPANY," its integrated HR system.
"COMPANY" is adopted by about 1,200 corporate group customers across diverse industries, and has the No.1 share* in the HR/Payroll operations category in the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) package market.
"COMPANY" provides highly versatile "standard features" for a variety of business requirements and commercial practices required for large enterprises regardless of their industries and sectors.
To help businesses to adapt to changes in their corporate environment, WHI also enhances the standard features of "COMPANY" within the range of the fixed maintentance fees (free update). WHI contributes to Japanese enterprises in streamlining their HR operations and visualizing their IT costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
