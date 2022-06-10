As droplet infection prevention partitions, useful for restaurants and the tourist industry, medical institutions, nursing facilities, and more
TOKYO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company on Monday, May 16, 2022, donated Okinawa prefecture 1,100 acrylic sheets that can be used as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus. transcosmos hopes the acrylic sheets assist restaurants, cafes, bars and other dining places in preventing the spread of infections.
Donation ceremony on May 16, 2022. From left;
Kiyoto Onodera, Unit Chief, Service Division VII, Digital Customer Communication Sector, DEC Headquarters, transcosmos
Kentaro Takahashi, Division Manager, Service Division VII, Digital Customer Communication Sector, DEC Headquarters, transcosmos
Toru Itokazu, Director General, Department of Public Health and Medical Care, Okinawa Prefectural Government
Yoichi Suzuki, Chairman, Okinawa Prefecture Restaurant Industry Environmental Health Associations
Atsushi Shiroma, Director, Infectious Disease Control Administrative Division, Department of Public and Medical Care, Okinawa Prefectural Government
At the donation ceremony held at the Okinawa Prefectural Government KENMIN Hall on Monday May 16, 2022, Toru Itokazu, Director General at Department of Public Health and Medical Care Department, Okinawa Prefectural Government made the following comment:
We are deeply grateful for transcosmos, a company which operates in our prefecture, for its generous gift that will assist us in taking infection control measures. We will use these acrylic sheets to help restaurants, cafes, bars and other places prevent the spread of the virus. Thank you.
Kentaro Takahashi, Division Manager of Service Division VII, Digital Customer Communication Sector, DEC Headquarters, transcosmos commented as follows:
Given the situation where infection continues to spread in Okinawa prefecture, we, at transcosmos, set acrylic partitions in front of, and at both sides of each employee's workstation in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus whilst ensuring business continuity. We hope the acrylic sheets help the restaurant industry which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as help prevent and control infection in other industries too. As an Okinawa SDGs Partner, transcosmos will continue to serve the citizens of Okinawa prefecture through creating job opportunities, assisting Industry DX, and participating in volunteering activities. Thank you for your continued cooperation.
transcosmos has also presented acrylic sheets to other local governments, schools, and fire departments, and they have been used as an infection prevention and control measure at school libraries, workshops and lectures at fire departments, and more.
transcosmos entered the Okinawa market in 1999. Today, as a certified Okinawa SDGs Partner Company, transcosmos offers a wide range of operations services including contact centers, BPO, and digital marketing, from 10 locations, and with around 5,000 employees across Okinawa. transcosmos made a donation in July 2020 to help rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle that had burned down. As a company committed to local communities, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the development of Okinawa prefecture.
