TOKYO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, received the "Best Data Services Partner" award at the "2021 TMALL& BABY INDUSTRY SUMMIT AND GOLDEN BABY AWARD CEREMONY" held by TMALL, the largest online marketplace in China, on April 15, 2021.
"TMALL BABY AWARD" is an annual award program run by TMALL with the aim of selecting the best brands, products and service providers among thousands of world leading mother & baby brands, and the mother and baby industry. The award is regarded as one of the benchmarks in the Chinese mother & baby industry, and is leading the consumer trends in the Chinese mother & baby industry. Recognized for its high quality data operations services for multiple top brands in the industry, transcosmos China received the prestigious "2021 TMALL BABY – Best Data Services Partner" award in the 2021 TMALL BABY AWARD ceremony and was one of the only five award winners.
In the ceremony, many of transcosmos China's e-commerce operations service clients were also highly praised. A certain toy brand received the "2021 TMALL BABY – The Most Influential Brand of the Year" award for its leading position in the industry and for the level of sales growth the brand achieved in 2020. Another client, a certain famous kids' clothing brand in China, won the "Best Consumer Operations Brand" for achieving 70% growth in its performance on TMALL.
Consumption in the Chinese mother & baby products market is driven by young consumers – or so called "post-90" and "post-95" generations who were born after 1990 and 1995 respectively. In addition, the new retail business model, which is growing rapidly in China, is expanding the market as digital transformation accelerates. Today, the number of users in the TMALL mother & baby products category exceeds 300 million, and nearly 5,000 brands joined the TMALL platform in 2020 (*). Against this backdrop, there is a huge demand for high-end, unique, and sophisticated baby items in the market.
(*) Data source: "TMALL BABY AWARD: TMALL Mother & Baby products category users top 300 million, "smart" childcare products growth exceeds 40%"
URL: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/qlswePKhuxmSLfUneaoiDQ
transcosmos China makes the most of its experience and competitive advantages as a "Certified Alibaba Brand Databank Service partner" in the mother & baby products market. More specifically, powered by the "Data Bank," "Damopan," and other data analytics and marketing tools, transcosmos China ensures precise targeting, gets deep insight into the lifecycles of target consumers, and visualizes each brand's consumer insights and their growth potential. Ultimately, transcosmos China bolsters clients' new marketing activities by its data-driven marketing techniques, and helps them plan and execute the right marketing strategies.
Building on its operational records, transcosmos will continue to boost its competitive advantage of services, optimize and enhance service capabilities, deliver high-quality customer experience for clients, thereby making them achieve exponential growth.
About transcosmos China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai ad started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tenzin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and TIKTOK, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
