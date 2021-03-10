TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, was once again awarded a five-star rating as TMALL service partner for the second half of 2020 by TMALL, the largest online marketplace in China, on February 1, 2021.
To recognize service companies with excellent operational capabilities, TMALL and TMALL Global evaluate their service partner companies that provide e-commerce operations services on their platforms every six months. As TMALL continues to optimize its platforms and services since 2020, service providers are required to offer highly specialized, high-quality services more than ever before. Under their star rating program, service partners are evaluated based on five standards namely, "e-commerce store operations services," "brand marketing," "consumer operations," "channel operations," and "service operations." transcosmos China received the "Five-star TMALL Service Partner" for the first half of 2020. Now for the second half of the year, transcosmos China was again highly recognized for its high-quality operational services and integrated marketing services, and named a five star TMALL partner. This marks the fifth consecutive year that transcosmos China won the award since 2016.
transcosmos's two capital and business partners in China, Shanghai SPOT (commonly known as UNQ) and Shandong Ya Nuoda E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (commonly known as Magic Panda), both e-commerce service operators, also achieved excellent results. UNQ, an e-commerce operations agency that specializes primarily in recognized global cosmetics, personal care, and baby & kids brands, received a five star rating for the second time in 2020. And Magic Panda, an e-commerce store operations service provider specializing in fashion brand items, won a four star rating.
As a certified service partner of both Alibaba Brand Databank and Alimama, transcosmos China has specialized teams designed for analytics that require professional expertise and experience, and for Uni Marketing. Powered by such teams, transcosmos China offers total marketing services that range from identifying brand's target audience to visualizing customer insight. At the same time, the company contributes to clients in boosting their sales by planning and executing various marketing strategies. During Double Eleven 2020, transcosmos China used a variety of marketing techniques by making the most of available data tools, thereby making substantial contribution to BANDAI, Canon, and many more brands in growing their revenues.
Building on its proven successes in various online marketing campaigns, transcosmos will continue to contribute to many more clients in expanding sales.
About transcosmos China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.
transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, WeChat, and TIKTOK, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.