TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company received the Bronze award in the industries category at the SUSTAINA ESG AWARDS 2021, announced on September 6, 2021 by SUSTAINA JAPAN Inc., an operating company of SUSTAINA, an information platform specifically designed for sustainability (ESG/SDGs/CSR).
SUSTAINA ESG AWARDS by SUSTAINA JAPAN Inc. is an award system that honors companies that are actively engaged in ESG (environment, society, governance). The company selects ESG management advanced companies by adding financial evaluation to its original ESG evaluation. The award program marked its fourth anniversary in 2021. Highly recognized for its S (social) and financial scores in particular, transcosmos won the Bronze (third prize) award in the industries category under this award.
Global social challenges such as climate change and human rights issues have become apparent around the globe. Under such an environment, private companies are required to address these social challenges through their business operations. For transcosmos, sustainable growth and social sustainability go hand in hand, therefore, the company will accelerate its transition to a new economy by carrying out DX initiatives and making proposals to clients. To achieve this transformation, it is vital for the company to visualize its SDGs and ESG initiatives, boost its corporate value by addressing social needs, and assist clients in achieving sustainable business.
With the aim of taking concrete action, transcosmos has formed the transcosmos SDGs Committee, with the President & COO as the committee chairman. Led by the committee, transcosmos will carry out its ESG initiatives whilst evaluating their effectiveness at the same time.
transcosmos will continue to enhance its competitive service advantage and provide higher value-added services more than ever before, whilst further contributing to social sustainability through its business activities. transcosmos is determined to grow with the aim of becoming the industry's No.1 sustainability transformation partner for clients.
■ transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
(https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)
Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.
transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.
