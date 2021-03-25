TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has been rewarded with a place on the shortlist of 11 for the "LINE Planning Contest 2021" held by LINE Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Takeshi Idezawa), and was certified as a "Planning Partner" under the "LINE Biz Partner Program." The program certifies and awards advertising agents and developers that sell and develop various enterprise services offered by LINE.
With the "LINE Biz Partner Program", LINE aims to encourage its partners to proactively drive sales, and develop and improve features of LINE's various services for enterprises. Under the program, transcosmos has been certified as a "Planning Partner." The "Planning Partner" is designed for ad services centered on "LINE Official Account." The certification is granted to partners who have the ability to come up with LINE-powered business solutions, willingness to actively participate in LINE study sessions, and sufficient resources.
Under the "LINE Green Badge" certification program operated by LINE, transcosmos's employees with "LINE Official Account Basic" certification has topped 100 (Japanese only https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/news/200907.html). The members are equipped with expertise in various specifications and features of LINE, as well as a proven track record in operating LINE Official Accounts, and are assisting clients in executing over 150 LINE-based marketing projects. As a certified "Planning Partner," transcosmos will present proposals for business solutions making the most of LINE features. At the same time, building on its knowledge and proven experience in managing LINE over years, transcosmos will develop the best operational plans, and manage LINE Official Accounts effectively for clients to achieve their goals.
transcosmos continues to help clients across a broad range of industries implement and operate LINE-related services, building on its proven implementation record and support experience.
Integrated services for LINE
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/special/digitalmktg/line.html (Japanese only)
About "Planning Partner"
Awarded to partners who offer planning and operational support for individual and business LINE Official Accounts among other ad products and API-related services.Planning Partners are selected in the annual planning contest. Certified Planning Partners are determined based on several criteria, including presenting business solution proposals that leverage the LINE architecture, and maintaining the resources and motivation to participate in workshops hosted by LINE.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
